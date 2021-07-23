'Charmed' Fans Were Really Upset After Hearing That Madeleine Mantock Is Leaving

Photo credit: Instagram



Over a decade after Charmed fans said goodbye to the original supernatural fantasy drama, a new “Power of Three” was introduced in a highly anticipated 2018 reboot of the popular series. Now, that the CW fantasy drama has wrapped up its latest season, it's set to return with a fourth installment in early 2022. But unfortunately, it won’t include a storyline for the eldest sister Macy Vaughn (Madeleine Mantock).

The season 3 finale will be the last episode for Madeleine’s character. On Monday, news broke that Madeleine won’t be reprising her role and will be leaving the show after three years. Upon hearing about her sudden departure, Charmed fans immediately took to Twitter to voice how distraught they were.

“Okay... I'm gonna cry now,” one person wrote. “WHAT THE HELL,” another added. “Omg omg omg no no no no nooooo 😭😭,” a different fan said. “… Speechless. A big part of Charmed leaves with her,” a follower commented.

That said, while folks were shocked about Madeleine leaving the show, there were many more who wished her the best and applauded her incredible work.

“I'm obsessed with your acting abilities & will miss seeing your face in charmed, my favorite character for sure. ♥️ taking care of yourself always matters more than anything, be happy ♥️,” a person tweeted. “She is iconic. I will miss her dearly. can't wait to see what she will be appearing in next!!!!! Life long fan 😍😘,” another said.

In a statement to TVLine, the British actress expressed her gratitude to those involved in the show and fans for their support.

“Playing Macy on Charmed for the last three seasons has been an immense privilege and I have so enjoyed working with our fantastic producers, creatives, cast and crew,” Madeleine told the outlet. “I’m incredibly grateful to The CW and CBS Studios for my time on the show and for being a brilliant support in my difficult decision to leave. Huge thanks to our fans who can look forward to, what I know will be, a spectacular fourth season.”

Showrunners Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro also shared a message with TVLine about the news. The same note was later tweeted out by the Charmed writers on behalf of the show’s executive producers.

Sometimes a Tweet isn’t long enough to convey just how much someone means to you, but here’s a full statement from our Executive Producers: pic.twitter.com/YRAzF9MGdq — Charmed Writers (@CharmedWriters) July 19, 2021

“We can’t thank Madeleine enough for her incredible and inspiring work on Charmed,” the showrunners told the outlet. “We will miss her as much as the fans will, but we also respect her decision to move on. This is a difficult time in the world, and everyone has to follow their heart. We wish her well, and the door is always open for a return visit from Macy … one way or another!”

It's unclear whether or not Madeleine's decision was made prior to the season 3 finale and if the show's creators were in the know. Coincidentally, in the original 1998 series, actress Shannen Doherty, who played eldest sister Prue, was also written off the show at the end of the third season.

Regardless, we are wishing Madeleine the best in whatever she pursues next!

