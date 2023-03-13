Charlton stabbing: Teen attacked by knifemen in front of shops

(Google Maps)

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being stabbed on a busy south London road.

The victim, aged in his late teens, was attacked by a group of young men by a row of shops in Charlton Road at 1pm on Monday, according to witnesses.

His condition was later declared non life-threatening by the police.

A Met spokesman said: “Police were called shortly to reports of a male stabbed on Charlton Road, SE7.

“Officers, the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended.

“The man, believed to be aged in his late teens, was taken to hospital; we await an update on his condition.”

There have been no arrests and police enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 3187/13Mar.