Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard agrees to sell club to SE7 Partners

Charlton have announced that owner Thomas Sandgaard has agreed to sell the club to SE7 Partners.

A share purchase agreement has been signed and the two parties are now working with the EFL as they seek approval for a takeover of the League One outfit.

Charlton CEO Peter Storrie told the club’s official website: “A deal has been agreed and a share purchase agreement has been signed by Thomas Sandgaard and SE7 Partners.

🗞️ Charlton Athletic can confirm that a deal has been agreed for SE7 Partners to purchase the football club. 🔴⚪️ #cafc — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) June 5, 2023

“We’ll now work with SE7 Partners and the EFL to meet the league requirements, which is a process that can take some time.

“In the meantime, the day-to-day running of the club will not be impacted. Our preparation and recruitment for the 2023/24 season is well under way. We have our targets for our men’s team and our women’s team.

“Led by Dean Holden and Karen Hills, those plans continue to progress and will not be halted while we await the approval.

“The aim is to put the club in the best position to achieve our targets for next season – a top-six finish for the men’s team and further progression for the women’s team.”

Former Sunderland co-owner Charlie Methven and banker Edward Warrick are listed at Companies House as directors of SE7 Partners Limited.

Charlton finished 10th in the third tier last season, 15 points adrift of the play-off places.