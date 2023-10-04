Charlton-Dack and Chamberlain have new CAO

There has been another shift among the available municipal administrative staff in the district.

Vaughn Finch is now providing administrative services for the Municipality of Charlton and Dack and the Township of Chamberlain.

He started his new position effective Monday, October 2.

Finch was formerly employed with the Township of Hilliard and also provided administrative services for the Township of Brethour.

In a press release October 2, Charlton-Dack Reeve Sandra Parkin and Chamberlain Reeve Kerry Stewart jointly announced that Finch has been hired for the position which had been vacant since June. The two municipalities' former CAO Dan Thibeault, now the Armstrong Township CAO, had been assisting on his own time.

Finch now holds the position of chief administrative officer-clerk treasurer for the two townships that have shared services.

"Vaughn brings many years of municipal experience to our townships," Parkin and Stewart stated in a joint press release.

"Council is excited to work with him on advancing our priorities and settling the stage for the future. Vaughn brings a fresh and community-driven leadership to this role.

"Vaughn has 15 years of municipal management experience including economic development, and as a clerk-treasurer. He is a University of Waterloo graduate in economic development."

Chamberlain Township has also hired Wendy Belanger as deputy clerk-treasurer.

Belanger "brings over 30 years of management experience in the private and public sectors." She will be working in the office of the Municipality of Charlton and Dack, but mainly providing services related to Chamberlain.

"We're excited to have both join our team,” added the reeves.

“We look forward to having Vaughn and Wendy's experience and skills put to use for the benefit of ratepayers and visitors, and to advancing the municipalities' priorities and building on our successes."

Hilliard Reeve Laurie Bolesworth and Brethour Reeve David Wight were contacted to learn about their plans for the administration for their municipalities, but neither replied before the deadline.

Darlene Wroe, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Temiskaming Speaker