Charlton Athletic 1-2 Bristol Rovers

Luke McCormick's stoppage-time strike sealed a first League One win of the season for Bristol Rovers in a dramatic victory over Charlton at the Valley.

Daniel Kanu had cancelled out Scott Sinclair's opener before McCormick struck at the death.

Charlton edged the opening 45 minutes and Corey Blackett-Taylor lashed a left-footed shot across the face of goal while Karoy Anderson's in-swinging corner clipped off the top of Matthew Cox's crossbar.

The Gas went ahead in the 58th minute, with Sinclair turning in from close range after Aaron Collins reacted quickly to set him up following Ashley Maynard-Brewer's parry from Antony Evans' free-kick.

Sinclair lobbed narrowly wide in pursuit of a second and Lucas Ness made a fine sliding tackle to deny John Marquis.

Addicks forward Kanu, 18, collected his first league goal, threading past Cox in the 73rd minute from Anderson's pass.

Charlton manager Dean Holden was booked after Rovers substitute Josh Grant was only shown yellow for clipping Alfie May, who had hit the post moments earlier, as he looked to go through on goal.

McCormick's winner came in the seventh minute of added time. He chested down Grant Ward's pass in the box and hit a first-time volley beyond Maynard-Brewer at his near post.

