Charlottetown heat record likely to fall Friday

Charlottetown is forecast to have its hottest June 19 ever as a heat warning remains in effect for all of P.E.I.

A heat warning from Environment Canada remains in effect.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin is forecasting a high 30 C at Charlottetown Airport for Friday.The previous record, 28.0 C, was set in 1991. The hottest day ever for the month was June 29, 1944, when it reached 32.2 C.

On Thursday the temperature rose to 29.3 C, less than a degree short of the daily record.

During the heat warning, you are advised to drink plenty of water and avoid activity outside during the hottest part of the day.

A cold front will move across the Island Friday night. The temperature will fall to 13 C overnight, and the high Saturday will be a more seasonal 20 C.

"The one thing that we really need is a good dosing of rain," said Simpkin.

"Although we have some chances for some showers tonight, that's about it. Just some showers, and most of us are going to stay on the dry side."

The fire index for all of P.E.I. is was set at very high on Thursday.

