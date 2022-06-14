Charlottetown council approves roundabout, project to include active transportation

Bike advocates had been critical about the lack of an active transportation lane. (Helen Pike/CBC - image credit)
Charlottetown city council approved a $5.7-million tender for a new roundabout at a major intersection, but council wants an active transportation pathway added to the plans.

"The community has spoken loud and clear," said Mayor Philip Brown.

The group Bike Friendly Communities recently spoke up about the plans, saying they needed to be adjusted.

It said the new roundabout for St. Peters Road and Belvedere Avenue area needed a dedicated bike lane and that the current design was dangerous because it required cyclists to merge with traffic.

Brown said council and city staff will consult with design engineers with the hopes that it can happen quickly.

He said the roundabout needs to be accessible to everyone.

"This is for pedestrian traffic, bikers, people who are in wheelchairs, rollerbladers, skateboarders, it's a multi-use pathway that has to be part of the new roundabout," he said.

The roundabout is set to be completed by the end of this year.

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos, at 32 and wrapping up his 14th season, is no longer one of the NHL’s most prolific scorers or even the second- or third-best player on his own team. The six-time All-Star and two-time “Rocket” Richard Trophy winner as the league’s leading goal scorer is the undisputed leader of the Tampa Bay Lightning, though, and one of the reasons the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions are four wins away from the first three-peat in 40 years. Game 1 of the Stanley Cup F