Charlottetown Airport may soon return to pre-pandemic levels of air traffic

The first Swoop flight from Hamilton to P.E.I. had about 125 passangers onboard. (Tony Davis/CBC - image credit)

The Charlottetown Airport is adding new flights after two years of pandemic travel reactions that grounded several carriers.

Swoop made its first landing in Charlottetown on Sunday, arriving from Hamilton with about 125 passengers. A Swoop flight from Toronto is due to arrive Monday.

It's a sign the airport will be busy this tourism season, says Doug Newson, CEO of the Charlottetown Airport Authority.

"We put out a notice the other day just to warn people that certain times of day are going to be quite busy here at the airport, so people should get here … well in advance," Newson said.

He said there will be four airlines operating with at least a dozen flights arriving and departing, depending on the day.

"We're just super excited after two years of … very little traffic, very little activity at the airport in this terminal building," Newson said.

Tony Davis/CBC

Swoop, a low-cost carrier, was supposed to begin operations on the Island in the spring of 2020, but that was delayed due to COVID-19.

"We are very very optimistic about a very very busy summer," said Bert van der Stege, head of commercial and finance for Swoop.

"Canadians are ready to travel again, ready to explore the beauty Canada has to offer and ready to reconnect with family and friends."

Tony Davis/CBC

With how busy things are at the airport, Newson is optimistic heading into the summer.

"I think this summer we could get there for pre-pandemic during the summer months, maybe as early as June," he said.

While proof of vaccination and masking are still required, there is no longer COVID-19 testing for domestic travel, Newson said. "It's starting to feel like an airport again."