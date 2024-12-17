Charlotte's Brandon Miller sprains left ankle, will not return against the 76ers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller left Monday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter with a sprained left ankle.

He will not return, according to the team.

Miller appeared to come down wrong on his ankle after making a driving layup to cut Philadelphia’s lead to 97-91 with 8:20 left in the game. Officials stopped play and Miller expressed frustration as he hobbled off the court and headed straight to the locker room after scoring 12 points in 31 minutes.

It's unclear how long Miller will be out.

The injury comes in the first game the Hornets were able to get their projected starting five on the floor together this season. ___

