Charlotte's Web Announces Board Changes

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ("Charlotte's Web" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Shane Hoyne has tendered his resignation as a director of the Company. Mr. Hoyne's resignation will be effective today, August 31, 2020, and he will no longer stand for re-election at the Company's annual general shareholders' meeting to be held on September 3, 2020 (the "Meeting").

Based in the United Kingdom, Mr. Hoyne has served on the Board of Charlotte's Web since May, 2018. He is involved with multiple other businesses demanding of a significant time commitment going forward.

"Shane has served the board diligently during his tenure," stated Joel Stanley, Chairman of the Board for Charlotte's Web. "We want to thank Shane for these years of service and wish him all the best with his future endeavors."

Following Mr. Hoyne's resignation, the directors proposed to be elected at the Meeting will be Joel Stanley, Adrienne Elsner, Jared Stanley, John Held, Jacques Tortoroli, Jean Birch and Susan Vogt, and therefore the resolution to fix the number of directors will be set at seven.

About Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Boulder, Colo., is the market leader in the production and distribution of innovative hemp-derived cannabidiol ("CBD") wellness products. The Company was founded by the Stanley Brothers with a mission to unleash the healing powers of botanicals with compassion and science, benefitting the planet and all who live upon it. The Company's premium quality products start with proprietary hemp genetics that are 100-percent American farm grown and responsibly manufactured into hemp-derived CBD extracts naturally containing a full spectrum of phytocannabinoids, including CBD, terpenes, flavonoids and other beneficial hemp compounds. Charlotte's Web product categories include CBD Oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD capsules, CBD topicals, as well as CBD pet products. Charlotte's Web hemp-derived CBD extracts are sold through select distributors, more than 21,000 brick and mortar retailers, and online through the Company's website at www.CharlottesWeb.com.

The rate the Company pays for agricultural products reflects a fair and sustainable rate driving higher quality yield, encouraging regenerative farming practices, and supporting U.S. farming communities.

As a B Labs certified B Corporation™ and a benefit company, Charlotte's Web is a socially and environmentally conscious company and is committed to using business as a force for good and a catalyst for innovation. The Company weighs sound business decisions with consideration of the impact of their decisions on all stakeholders: customers, workers, communities, and the environment, while maximizing profits and strengthening its brands which include Charlotte's Web™, CBD Medic™, CBD Clinic™, and Harmony Hemp. The Company's management believes that its socially oriented actions have a positive impact on the Company, its employees and its shareholders.

Forward-Looking Information

