Charlotte YMCAs resume indoor sports — with COVID-19 precautions. Here’s the latest.

With COVID-19 precautions, indoor basketball, racquetball and pickle ball are set to resume this month at YMCA of Greater Charlotte locations.

The YMCAs have “enhanced CDC-approved cleaning procedures” and social distancing measures in place, enabling them to resume the indoor sports, according to a YMCA of Greater Charlotte news release.

Beginning Monday, reservations can be made on the Y app for adult, youth and family basketball, YMCA officials said Friday. Three-on-three youth, teen and adult scrimmages will be allowed, along with family shoot-arounds.

Pickle ball will be available at Keith Family YMCA, while racquetball reservations at the Dowd and Lowe’s YMCAs can be made on the Y app.

Only single-pay racquetball will be allowed, with 50-minute time slots so court and area cleanings can be done between reservations. Players must bring their own equipment.

Pickle ball players will not be allowed to share equipment, and high fives or hand shaking before and after games will be prohibited, YMCA officials posted on YMCACharlotte.org.

Masks should be worn in YMCA gymnasiums, officials said, although wearing them is optional during play. And players shouldn’t linger before and after play, YMCA officials said.