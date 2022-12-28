Charlotte woman dies in NY snowstorm + Local chef shifts focus to blossoming bagel biz

What’s the worst New Year’s Eve resolution you’ve ever made?

An abandoned car is covered in snow on Main Street in Buffalo, N.Y., on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, days after a blizzard hit four Western New York counties. (Joseph Cooke/The Buffalo News via AP)

The winter weather that pummeled the United States this past week has proven deadly.

22-year-old Anndel Taylor of Charlotte was one of the victims of the weekend storm. Taylor got stuck in blinding snow that was piling up on her drive home from work in Buffalo, N.Y.

Taylor called 911 and was waiting for first responders who couldn’t reach her.

More on Taylor’s death in the storm.

You can find Crust Punk Baking’s bagels at Charlotte-area coffee shops and other outlets.

A local chef is shifting his focus to bagels.

Chef Jeff McElwee is leaving FūD on the MūV at Town Brewing at the end of the month to focus on his new bagel business: Crust Punk Baking.

Crust Punk Baking’s bagels can already be found at local coffee shops around town, but it will soon open a new spot at the South End Eats ghost kitchen.

Heidi Finley’s got the details on McElwee’s move to bagels.

Davidson’s Sam Mennenga (3) shoots and scores during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Michigan State, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The Davidson men’s basketball team is ready for another run to the NCAA Tournament as conference play begins.

Following a non-conference slate that saw highs and lows alike, the Wildcats know what they need to remain a contender in the Atlantic 10.

“Consistency,” head coach Matt McKillop told The Observer in a recent phone conversation. “I think it’s obvious.”

Alex Zietlow shares more on Davidson’s focus in the new year.

