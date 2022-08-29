Charlotte woman dies of her injuries days after police returned gunfire, CMPD says

A 60-year-old woman who was shot by police after she fired on officers inside her south Charlotte home has died, officials said Monday.

Brenda Donohue fired at three officers — striking one in the chest — on Aug. 19 as they attempted to serve an involuntary commitment order on her, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police news release.

Donahue died Thursday, Aug. 25, according to CMPD.

CMPD also identified the officer who returned fire and struck Donahue as Brandon Graham.

“Officer Graham has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard policy in any officer-involved shooting,” CMPD’s statement said.

The shooting unfolded just after 5:30 p.m. at a home in the 8900 block of St. Croix Lane, near Four Mile Creek Road in the Raintree community, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

A man “opened the door and greeted the officers,” according to a CMPD news release at the time. “Officers called out to the female,” who “responded with gunfire toward three CMPD officers.”

Officers “immediately began rendering aid” to the woman, who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. A firearm was found at the scene.

“By the grace of God,” the officer who was shot in the chest had a bulletproof vest on, “and she’s going to be fine,” police Chief Johnny Jennings said in a video released by police that night.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is investigating the shooting.