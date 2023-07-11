Charlotte Wells Fargo tower alarms sound after leak + Roaring Riot Kickoff Jam in Charlotte
Hey, friends. It’s a Tamia edition of the Afternoon Observer.
We asked for nominations for the best tattoo shop in Charlotte and the surrounding areas, and you gave us 760 responses.
Now it’s your turn to vote from the list of 61 studios that were nominated by you for the 2023 Readers’ Choice best tattoo shop contest. Maybe I’ll even a tattoo!
❗ It’s Prime Day! Don’t miss out on the latest deals. | From Our Partners
1. Dozens of firefighters responded. What set off alarms in an uptown Wells Fargo tower?
A Wells Fargo tower in uptown Charlotte is closed after a top-floor water leak on Tuesday stalled elevators and triggered smoke alarms, a bank spokesman said.
The bank and firefighters did not share how many people were evacuated or how many remained in the building after elevators broke down and smoke from the 47th-floor electrical outage set off fire alarms.
Julia Coin has more on what set off alarms in an uptown Wells Fargo tower.
2. Meet Panthers legends, see Better than Ezra and more at the Roaring Riot Kickoff Jam
Calling all Carolina Panthers fans!
Roaring Riot, the Carolina Panthers’ biggest fan club, is hosting Roaring Riot Kickoff Jam at NoDa Brewing North End on Sept. 16.
The experience will combine football, live music and community, celebrating the start of the Panthers’ home schedule.
Denise Casalez has the details.
3. Developer seeks to bring nearly 200 homes to south Charlotte area by I-485
A local developer is seeking to build 186 homes on a mostly-wooded lot in south Charlotte.
Blu South LLC is proposing to build 128 townhomes and 58 duplexes on roughly 32 acres off of Interstate 485. The site is just south of Westinghouse Boulevard and west of South Boulevard. During a public hearing, Charlotte council members expressed concerns about the increase of development in the area.
Gordon Rago has more.
4. Is it illegal to drive too slow in the left lane on NC interstates? Here’s the law
Is it illegal to drive too slow in the left lane on North Carolina roads?
According to state law, all drivers traveling at less than the maximum speed limit must stay in the right lane, unless they are passing another vehicle or preparing for a left hand turn.
The left lane is considered the passing lane on interstates, but that doesn’t stop drivers from dilly-dallying on the road.
Evan Moore has more.
5. Some more stories to read
‘Thursday Night Thunder’ returns to ESPN this week. How to watch 2023 SRX season
Author of new MLK biography talks surprises, misconceptions about the civil rights icon
Ukraine will eventually join NATO, North Carolina’s Thom Tillis predicts
A new hotel at Carowinds, near Cabela’s, could come to Fort Mill. Here are the details
Here’s what’s about to happen at the site of the old Knights Stadium in Fort Mill
---
That’s it for now. Thanks for reading! If you don’t already, subscribe to the Charlotte Observer here. If you’re already a subscriber (thanks!), download our iOS or Android app to stay connected.
Find more updates at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok to see more from us. Enjoy your day!
Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up here.