Charlotte Wells Fargo tower alarms sound after leak + Roaring Riot Kickoff Jam in Charlotte

Hey, friends. It’s a Tamia edition of the Afternoon Observer.

We asked for nominations for the best tattoo shop in Charlotte and the surrounding areas, and you gave us 760 responses.

Now it’s your turn to vote from the list of 61 studios that were nominated by you for the 2023 Readers’ Choice best tattoo shop contest. Maybe I’ll even a tattoo!

The Charlotte fire department responded to a smoke alarm going off at a Wells Fargo tower, which was formerly the Duke Energy Center, in uptown on Monday, July 10, 2023.

A Wells Fargo tower in uptown Charlotte is closed after a top-floor water leak on Tuesday stalled elevators and triggered smoke alarms, a bank spokesman said.

The bank and firefighters did not share how many people were evacuated or how many remained in the building after elevators broke down and smoke from the 47th-floor electrical outage set off fire alarms.

Julia Coin has more on what set off alarms in an uptown Wells Fargo tower.

The Mad Catter at the Roaring Riot Tailgate on Morehead Street.

Calling all Carolina Panthers fans!

Roaring Riot, the Carolina Panthers’ biggest fan club, is hosting Roaring Riot Kickoff Jam at NoDa Brewing North End on Sept. 16.

The experience will combine football, live music and community, celebrating the start of the Panthers’ home schedule.

Denise Casalez has the details.

Blu South is proposing to build 186 residential units near Interstate 485 in south Charlotte

A local developer is seeking to build 186 homes on a mostly-wooded lot in south Charlotte.

Blu South LLC is proposing to build 128 townhomes and 58 duplexes on roughly 32 acres off of Interstate 485. The site is just south of Westinghouse Boulevard and west of South Boulevard. During a public hearing, Charlotte council members expressed concerns about the increase of development in the area.

Gordon Rago has more.

Drivers crawl along I-485 near the Johnston Road interchange on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Expect more closures and detours at the exit as crews continue bridge work for the I-485 express lanes project.

Is it illegal to drive too slow in the left lane on North Carolina roads?

According to state law, all drivers traveling at less than the maximum speed limit must stay in the right lane, unless they are passing another vehicle or preparing for a left hand turn.

The left lane is considered the passing lane on interstates, but that doesn’t stop drivers from dilly-dallying on the road.

Evan Moore has more.

