Charlotte Videlo hopes time with Britain's best can propel her to glory

Charlotte Videlo holds ambitious targets ahead of the 2023 sailing season

By James Reid, Sportsbeat

Sailing star Charlotte Videlo believes rubbing shoulders with Britain’s best can help propel her to new heights in 2023.

The Solent sailor finished her first senior event in Hyeres, France in November, competing in the ILCA Senior European Championships alongside the very best Laser Radial operators.

Videlo is now hoping to put what she learned into practice with a strong showing at the Under-21 European Championships in 2023.

“This year has been a tough year because it’s been a big step up,” said Videlo, who combines her sailing with studies at Solent University.

“It’s been a massive learning curve. I did my first senior event, which was amazing to do but it was so eye-opening because you’re racing against the Olympic girls.

“It shows me now what I need to work on and I can focus on that. Sailing is unique in that you can race with Olympic athletes so often, which is amazing.

“We can sail with Hannah Snellgrove, Molly Sacker, Daisy Collingridge, Matilda Nicholls – we sail with them quite a lot compared to most people and really learn from them.”

With a senior bow now under her belt, Videlo now has her sights set on Stavanager, Norway for the Under-21 European Championships in August.

And with a potential appearance at the Under-21 World Championships in Morocco to come too, Videlo knows exactly what she needs to do to make 2023 a year to remember.

“My big hope for next year is to finish top 10 at the under-21 Euros,” said Videlo.

Charlotte Videlo balancing competition with her studies at Solent University

“I’m just really focusing on that and making the best decisions to be the best athlete I can be for then.

“I’m trying to change my training style to do some more races at any level, just trying to do as many races as possible and make my decisions better.

“My decision-making is one of the biggest things I’ve taken away from 2022 – it’s about backing myself more and being confident in what I’m doing.

“Then my fitness; you can never be fit enough to sail laser. Being fitter means you’re faster on the water.”

Videlo is one of a small cohort of young athletes funded by SportsAid, which looks to support the next generation of sport stars.

With the help of that extra funding, Videlo is dreaming big beyond 2023, and while the Paris Olympics in 2024 might come too soon for the young sailor, Los Angeles 2028 is certainly on the horizon.

“The funding has massively helped,” added Videlo. “This year, the events are further away and are more expensive venues. SportsAid funding allows me to go to them and make sure I have the best strength and conditioning and equipment.

“Paris is a bit too close. It would be amazing if I could be there but realistically it’s probably 2028 in LA.

“That’s what my goals are and they’re already starting to pick a pathway and choose who is going.

“It feels a long way away but it’s not really, the time will fly really quickly.”

