Charlotte traffic alert: 10K to close I-277 inner on Sunday. What you need to know.

Drivers on the Interstate 277 inner loop in Charlotte will face detours Sunday as an expected 5,000 runners pack the highway for the annual Around the Crown 10K.

The Around the Crown 10K in Charlotte is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. This file photo was taken prior to COVID-19.

Organizers say the race is the largest 10K in the state. The event benefits the local nonprofits Partners for Parks, RunningWorks and Carolina Farm Trust.

Participants run the entire 3-mile inner loop. About 200 strollers kick off the race at 7:25 a.m.

The I-277 inner loop will be closed from 3 a.m. to noon Sunday, while the outer loop will stay open, WBTV reported.

Also steer clear of Church Street, Palmer Street, the Johnson & Wales University area, North Irwin Avenue, Fourth Street and Sixth Street, WSOC reported.

The first finisher is expected at 8:05 a.m., according to the event schedule.

An awards ceremony is planned for 8:30 a.m. at Truist Field and a church service at 9:30 a.m. on the lawn of First Presbyterian Church, 200 W. Trade St.