Charlotte Tilbury Taps Bella Hadid as Its Newest Muse

Bella Hadid has been tapped as makeup brand Charlotte Tilbury's newest muse.

The partnership for the model will entail next-level product and digital appearances, campaigns, original content creation and highlight global moments as the brand moves to celebrate its ten-year anniversary. "I've always loved and admired Bella and when we were together in New York at the Prince's Trust Gala last year, we both knew we HAD to do something magical together," Tilbury says in a press release. "Our creative connection and energy is extraordinary and exciting - it is truly a meeting of minds and souls."

"I have admired Charlotte for years. She is a true creative force and we both share a passion for empowering confidence and creating a meaningful beauty community," Hadid exclaims in a release. "I've always been genuinely obsessed with all of Charlotte's innovations. They are so easy to use and have the most incredible results."

Hadid model icons Kate Moss and Jourdan Dunn as Charlotte Tilbury's latest muses.