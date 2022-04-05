Charlotte Tilbury Expands Its Pillow Talk Range With 4 New Products

Charlotte Tilbury has added new offerings to its Pillow Talk franchise just in time for spring. The brand has also brought back its fan-favorite Beauty Light Wand and Pillow Talk Lip and Cheek Glow.

The latest products include the Pillow Talk Multi Glow Highlighter infused with finely milled pearls, which results in a transparent silky glow pearl filter upon application. Meanwhile, the Luxury Palette in "Pillow Talk Dreams" comes with universally flattering shades like a pearlescent rose-gold, a matte dusty rose, a matte berry brown and a shimmering rosebud. For those who prefer cream eyeshadow pencils, the Colour Chameleon in "Pillow Talk" boasts a shimmering nude-pink hue that has the ability to enhance all eye colors. Finally, the Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes is now available in a new berry-brown color dubbed "Dream Pop." The mascara provides instant length, volume, and a 24-hour vertical lift effect.

The new Pillow Talk products range from $27 to $53 USD, which you can now purchase online.