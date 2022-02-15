Charlotte Tilbury Debuts New Skincare Launch Backstage at NYFW

During New York Fashion Week, Charlotte Tilbury unveiled her latest skincare solution for achieving dewy skin, the Collagen Superfusion Facial Oil. The beauty mogul offered a first look at the upcoming product backstage at Christian Siriano's Fall/Winter 2022 show.

The newest addition to the brand's skincare line made its runway debut during the designer's show on February 12. Sofia Tilbury, Charlotte Tilbury's Brand Ambassador and Product & Content Creator, designed the look and keyed the show.

Formulated with a potent, plant-derived protein, the next-generation collagen matrix in the Collagen Superfusion Facial Oil helps create a barrier on the skin to reduce the skin’s water loss, and help the complexion appear plumper, smoother and more radiant while visibly reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Priced at $80 USD, the Collagen Superfusion Facial Oil will be available for purchase beginning on February 24 at charlottetilbury.com.