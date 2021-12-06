This Charlotte Tex-Mex spot is now open for lunch — with budget-friendly specials

Heidi Finley
·1 min read

Tex-Mex food fans, here’s a hot tip: Tipsy Taco is now open for lunch on weekdays with budget-friendly lunch specials to fuel you through the rest of the workday.

From 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday through Friday, you’ll find daily lunch specials under $10.

Options include:

• Pick Any Two Tacos: Choose two of any of the 18 Wicked Tacos on the menu in flour, corn or hard shell tortillas — or as a lettuce wrap — along with rice and beans.

• Burrito Supreme: A beef or chicken burrito served with chips and salsa, refried beans, rice, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

The Burrito Supreme at Tipsy Taco Charlotte.
The Burrito Supreme at Tipsy Taco Charlotte.

• Taco and Enchilada: A taco plus an enchilada smothered with queso, enchilada sauce and garnished with cilantro. It’s served with rice and beans.

• Chicken Quesadilla: A grilled flour tortilla with melted cheddar, served with lettuce, guacamole, pico, sour cream and drizzled with Spiked Avocado Ranch, plus a side of rice and beans.

The quesadilla at Tipsy Taco Charlotte.
The quesadilla at Tipsy Taco Charlotte.

• Half Tipsy Casa: Salad with mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, corn, cheddar, tortilla strips and a choice of chicken or shrimp. Add Sopa de Casa, a homemade chicken soup made from lime-spiked broth, shredded chicken, avocado, tortilla strips and pico for $5.

Tipsy Taco Charlotte

Location: 7708 Rea Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277

Neighborhood: Stonecrest Shopping Center/Piper Glen

Menu

Cuisine: Tex Mex

Instagram: @tipsytacocharlotte

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories