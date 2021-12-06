This Charlotte Tex-Mex spot is now open for lunch — with budget-friendly specials

Tex-Mex food fans, here’s a hot tip: Tipsy Taco is now open for lunch on weekdays with budget-friendly lunch specials to fuel you through the rest of the workday.

From 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday through Friday, you’ll find daily lunch specials under $10.

Options include:

• Pick Any Two Tacos: Choose two of any of the 18 Wicked Tacos on the menu in flour, corn or hard shell tortillas — or as a lettuce wrap — along with rice and beans.

• Burrito Supreme: A beef or chicken burrito served with chips and salsa, refried beans, rice, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

The Burrito Supreme at Tipsy Taco Charlotte.

• Taco and Enchilada: A taco plus an enchilada smothered with queso, enchilada sauce and garnished with cilantro. It’s served with rice and beans.

• Chicken Quesadilla: A grilled flour tortilla with melted cheddar, served with lettuce, guacamole, pico, sour cream and drizzled with Spiked Avocado Ranch, plus a side of rice and beans.

The quesadilla at Tipsy Taco Charlotte.

• Half Tipsy Casa: Salad with mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, corn, cheddar, tortilla strips and a choice of chicken or shrimp. Add Sopa de Casa, a homemade chicken soup made from lime-spiked broth, shredded chicken, avocado, tortilla strips and pico for $5.

Location: 7708 Rea Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277

Neighborhood: Stonecrest Shopping Center/Piper Glen

Menu

Cuisine: Tex Mex

Instagram: @tipsytacocharlotte