Charlotte teen tells police players assaulted him after football game at rival school

A 16-year-old high school student reported that a “group of players” assaulted him after attending a football game hosted by a rival school last week, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The assault happened at 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 22, following the game at Myers Park High School, 2400 Colony Road, according to a police incident report. The teenager suffered minor injuries, the report said.

The Mustangs hosted South Mecklenburg High School, losing to the Sabres 3-0.

In a video posted on Twitter on Oct. 28, a number of people wearing Myers Park football gear can be seen shouting profanity and charging at another group of people. An individual wearing a white tank top can be seen leaving the area with a bloody nose and lip.

“We are aware of an altercation that occurred,” a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools spokeswoman told the Observer in an email Friday. “It is an ongoing investigation.”

The police report classified the offense as a “simple assault.” It’s unclear if charges have been filed.

The assault report came after South Meck’s win over the Mustangs, who entered the game ranked No. 4 in the Observer Sweet 16. The then-No. 15 Sabres had not defeated Myers Park in seven years, having been outscored 144-6 in their three previous meetings.