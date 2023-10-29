Charlotte takes on Brooklyn in conference showdown

Brooklyn Nets (0-2, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (1-1, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte takes on Brooklyn in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

Charlotte went 27-55 overall and 15-37 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Hornets averaged 111.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 117.2 last season.

Brooklyn went 45-37 overall and 30-22 in Eastern Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Nets averaged 16.5 points off of turnovers, 11.0 second-chance points and 34.4 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Hornets: Frank Ntilikina: out (leg), James Bouknight: out (knee), Cody Martin: out (knee).

Nets: Nic Claxton: day to day (ankle), Cameron Johnson: day to day (calf), Dariq Whitehead: day to day (foot).

