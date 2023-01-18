A Charlotte seafood restaurant plans third location as airport expands dining options

A Charlotte seafood restaurant hopes to expand, this time at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Paul Manley, co-owner of High Tide Hospitality, confirmed Tuesday that The Waterman Fish Bar is planning to open in Concourse C by early next year.

The Waterman Fish Bar neighborhood seafood spot has been expanding since opening its first location in 2019 in South End. The second Waterman opened last year at 9615 Bailey Road in Cornelius.

Bob Boorom, vice president of operations for HMSHost, told The Charlotte Observer that The Waterman Fish Bar is one of several new spots planned at the airport. He shared the news Tuesday during a media tour of the airport’s newest restaurants.

HMSHost, the airport’s food and beverage concessions partner, wants a mix of local, national and its own restaurant brands to appeal to local residents and visitors.

“Local brands connect with Charlotte’s identity and give travelers a taste of the city to see what Charlotte has to offer,” Boorom said. “We try to appeal to all travelers to give everybody the options they’re looking for.”

However, HMSHost said the addition of Waterman Fish Bar is not yet a done deal.

“There are ongoing discussions, but nothing is confirmed, said HMSHost spokeswoman Shayna Iglesias. “A number of steps must take place to proceed.”

The Waterman Fish Bar plans to open its third location at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The Charlotte-based neighborhood seafood concept by High Tide Hospitality has menu items like the classic New England-style Mug O’ Chowder.

More restaurant openings and expansions

Food options are growing with the airport’s expansion and renovation projects, part of a five-year, $608 million terminal expansion plan that started in 2019, adding about 175,000 square feet to the terminal lobby.

CLT is the fifth busiest airport in the world for arrivals and departures.

“We’re constantly bringing in new concepts so there’s something new every time someone comes through the airport,” Boorom said.

Here’s a look at the recently added food options:

▪ The Broken Spoke, in Concourse A, will be rebranding as Great Wagon Road Distilling Co., owner and founder Ollie Mulligan said Tuesday. The bar also will partner with an HMSHost restaurant as part of an expansion with plans to open next year, said Carson Gray, director of concept for HMSHost.

Story continues

Sycamore Brewing, a Charlotte brewery, opened its second location in November 2022 with a restaurant and taproom in Concourse E at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

▪ Sycamore Brewing, a Charlotte brewery, opened its second location in November at the airport with a restaurant and taproom in Concourse E.

▪ Beatrix Market, based in Chicago, with sandwiches, wraps, salads and soups on Concourse C.

▪ CommonSpace in D/E Connector is open across from The Plaza. The coffee shop and bar is 1,049 square feet. The menu includes craft cocktails and sandwiches, plus North Carolina-roasted Counter Culture Coffee, based in Durham, and pastries, scones and croissants from Neomonde Bakery in Morrisville.

▪ Dunkin’ Express debuted on Concourse E, near Gate E28 in the former Starbucks location. It’s the airport’s second Dunkin. The first store opened in the Atrium in the spring.

Other restaurants planned are:

▪ Midwood Smokehouse, a barbecue restaurant by FS Food Group in Charlotte with five locations in the Carolinas, will open in Concourse B.

▪ Wow Bao, next door to Beatrix Market on Concourse C. The menu features Asian street food such as bao, pan-seared potstickers, steamed dumplings, rice and noodle bowls, soups and salads.

▪ PDQ, based in Florida, is a fast-casual 729-square-foot chicken shop. PDQ has 11 locations in the Carolinas, including Charlotte-area stores in Cornelius, Concord and Hickory, according to the company’s website.