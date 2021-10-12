Charlotte school is #1 in NC + Suspected public sex at Panthers-Eagles game?

Happy Tuesday, folks. This is Kristen. High school sports fans: Don’t miss tonight’s episode of Talking Preps at 8 p.m. Basketball experts Rick Lewis and Randall Clark will join the show to discuss in-state basketball recruits leaving the state, including for Kanye West’s new Donda Prep. Get more info about tonight’s show and watch here.

Let’s talk headlines:

A number of Charlotte elementary and middle schools are among the state’s best, according to U.S. News & World Report rankings of K-8 schools announced Tuesday.

How do the rankings work?

80,000 public schools are evaluated at the state and district level using the same methodology for all grades.

Schools were assessed based on how many students were proficient or above proficient in mathematics and reading/language arts.

Charter schools and magnet schools were ranked in their own categories.

Metrolina Regional Scholars Academy, a K-8 public charter school established in 2000 in Charlotte, ranked as the No. 1 elementary school and No. 2 middle school in North Carolina. Scholars Academy was No. 1 statewide in the charter schools category for both elementary and middle school.

Learn more with the Observer’s Anna Maria Della Costa.

A general view of Bank of America Stadium during an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.

Things got a little ... personal at the Panthers-Eagles game on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium, as reported by the Observer’s Joe Marusak.

Here’s what went down:

A TikTok that has at least 10.7 million views shows three CMPD officers knocking on a men’s bathroom stall before a man in an Eagles T-shirt comes out with a woman.

Those near the stall said the two were having sex.

Police on Tuesday wouldn’t say if they knew what was happening in the stall.

“CMPD officers were requested to respond to a restroom inside Bank of America Stadium due to reports of a female inside one of the stalls,” according to a police statement to the media. “After locating the male and female involved, they were subsequently asked to leave the property for violating Bank of America Stadium policy. There were no arrests associated with this incident.”

The names and ages of the duo are unknown as of now.

Crepe Cellar will close and then reopen as a new restaurant, Ever Andalo.

NoDa staple Crepe Cellar is closing, and a new restaurant concept is taking over the location.

“Listen, we know change can be bittersweet. Trust us, we’re living it! BUT we are soooooo excited to share this new place with you,” owners Jamie Brown and Jeff Tonidandel said on Instagram.

The new restaurant will be called Ever Andalo and will serve homemade Italian food and wine.

Get the rest of the details about the concept switch here with CharlotteFive’s Heidi Finley.

Need your Crepe Cellar fix before it closes? Here’s advice from CharlotteFive’s Heidi Finley and Melissa Oyler on which things you must order before the restaurant is no longer.

Well-known Charlotte jeweler Diamonds Direct is being bought for $490 million — in cash — by the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewelry, Signet Jewelers.

The acquisition is expected to close by January, according to Signet.

Diamonds Direct has 22 stores across the country, including four in the Carolinas — in Charlotte, Charleston, Greenville, S.C., and Raleigh.

Signet operates about 2,800 jewelry stores in the United States, Canada and the U.K.

Learn more about the deal with the Observer’s Hannah Smoot.

The New York Times recently published “The Restaurant List” consisting of “50 places in America we are excited about right now.” Davidson’s very own Kindred made the list (Milkbread got a shoutout too).

Other Carolina winners are Chai Pani in Asheville and Hannibal’s Soul Kitchen in Charleston, as reported by CharlotteFive’s Melissa Oyler.

Why did Kindred made the cut? “They hand-batter chicken strips for kids and fry potatoes in duck fat,” Kim Severson said.

Have you been to Kindred, Chai Pani or Hannibal’s? Might be time to plan a trip! Revisit CharlotteFive’s Asheville guide or Charleston guide (as someone who lived in the Holy City for many years, I’ll definitely nudge you in that direction (go Cougars)).

