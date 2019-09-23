Charlotte Roval will decide Bowman and Byron's playoff destiny

But that might not necessarily be a bad thing.

may rest on strong performances in Sunday’s Bank of America 400.

during the race.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

-place driver, which happens to be his teammate Bowman.

“It’s just great to be even on the upside of it,” said Byron, who qualified for the playoffs for the first time this season. “And, I think if we can do that, I’m really optimistic for what we can do going forward.

“We’re just really fortunate to have another shot after a night like (Richmond) and we can go forward and see what we have.”

Said Bowman of his Richmond race: “It’s definitely a bummer. We were really tight here in the spring and we came here trying to build a car that would turn really well. It did that, but it just didn't have any drive.

“When you’re on sticker (tires) and the guys running on 75-lap old tires are forward driving you, it’s not much fun. We didn’t have a good day. We didn’t have anything go our way either. We just struggled with the car all day.”

While many drivers consider the Roval a challenging and unpredictable race, Byron and Bowman have reason to be optimistic.

.

“We just move on from here and move on to the Roval. I think we have a good shot there to have a good result and hopefully compete for a top-five or something like that would be nice,” Byron said.

“I’m really optimistic about that with how we’ve run at the road courses and hopefully that will work out for us.”

Bowman qualified third for last year’s Roval race and ended up a solid fourth and if the pit strategy had played out like his No. 88 team hoped, he may have challenged for the win.

“We just have to get stage points and have a good day all day. If we don’t make the next round, we don’t really deserve to be there with how we are running right now,” Bowman said.

Story continues

“It’s definitely a bummer, but we have to get our stuff together.”

Read Also:

Erik Jones disqualified from Cup race at Richmond