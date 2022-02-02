Charlotte restaurant named one of the ’100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America’

North Carolina is for lovers and two of its restaurants (including one in Charlotte) have been named as part of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America in 2022.

OpenTable analyzed reviews from 12.4 million diners across the country in 2021 to create the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2022. “Many things come together to create a romantic dining experience — world-class cuisine, attentive (but never intrusive) service, and a unique ambiance,” OpenTable stated.

Steak 48 is the only Charlotte restaurant to make the list. Ryan’s Restaurant in Winston-Salem is the other North Carolina bistro to make the cut for top romance.

The ranking was determined from an overall score taking into account:

overall diner rating

user clout

total number of reviews

regional overall rating

romance factor

Steak 48 opened in December 2020 in Apex SouthPark. The Charlotte location is owned and operated by brothers Jeffrey and Michael Mastro, their father, Dennis Mastro and partner Scott Troilo.

It’s not difficult to imagine why Steak 48 is considered romantic: Before it opened, CharlotteFive writer Jennings Cool described it has having “a collection of intimate dining rooms ranging from high energy to quaint and cozy, bar dining, a chef’s table, outdoor dining and private rooms.”