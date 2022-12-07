A Charlotte restaurant lands on OpenTable’s list of 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America

Steak 48 Charlotte — an upscale steakhouse known for its seafood dishes, as well — was just named one of the 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America for 2022 by OpenTable.

No other Charlotte restaurant has ever made the list. The only other eatery in the Carolinas included was Green Valley Grill in Greensboro.

OpenTable diners are huge fans of Steak 48, located in Apex SouthPark. It’s rated 4.8 stars by 3963 OpenTable diners. And if you recall, they named the restaurant one of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America this year. Steak 48 also made OpenTable and Bumble’s list of 100 Best Restaurants for a Business Meeting in America.

It’s a spot where you want to dress to impress while you savor a dinner Crispy Shrimp or a steak with Black Truffle Sauteed Maine Lobster. If you want to go, make reservations well in advance.

Even the twin lobster tails at Steak 48 look romantic. Steak 48 is the only Charlotte restaurant to make OpenTable’s list of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America in 2022.

To determine the Most Beloved Restaurants list, OpenTable analyzed more than 13 million reviews from verified OpenTable diners across America. The restaurants weren’t ranked within that Top 100, but are instead searchable by city.

Steak 48’s Charlotte location also has sister spots in Chicago, Houston and Philadelphia.

Location: Apex SouthPark, 4425 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211

Menu

Cuisine: American, steak, seafood

Instagram: @steak48