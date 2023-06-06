Charlotte, Raleigh areas under Code Red air quality alert from Canada wildfire smoke

Smoke and harmful particles will cover all North Carolina for the rest of the week, creating potentially unhealthy conditions for everyone — especially those with asthma, the Department of Environmental Quality said Tuesday afternoon.

More than 400 Canadian wildfires continue to scorch land near Quebec, sending clouds of smoke downwind to the United States, including the Carolinas. The smoke, paired with rising temperatures, allowed ozone levels to rise Tuesday and will create unhealthy conditions for people outside for the rest of the week.

State officials on Tuesday afternoon upgraded air quality alerts for Wednesday to Code Red for more than 35 counties in Piedmont and central North Carolina and issued Code Orange alerts for the westernmost and eastern part of the state.

Tuesday’s change to the alerts not only elevated warnings in some parts of the state but also extended the air quality warning period.

When ozone is high in the atmosphere, it shields people from the sun’s harmful rays. But when found in the lower atmosphere, ozone — the main ingredient in smog — can negatively affect people and the environment, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Stay inside

Those in Code Red areas should limit time outdoors as much as possible, and anyone sensitive to air pollution — including people with asthma — should avoid outdoor activities altogether, according to the DEQ.

While it is still OK for people in Code Orange areas to go outside, they should limit their time and take breaks, the DEQ recommends.