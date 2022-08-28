Charlotte QB Chris Reynolds injured, returns as 49ers drop opener at Florida Atlantic

BOCA RATON — Much like a season ago, Florida Atlantic used 33 unanswered points to run past Charlotte in the season-opener, downing the 49ers 43-13 in Boca Raton.

The Owls, led by sixth-year quarterback N’Kosi Perry, used a late first-half surge to bury the Niners, capitalizing on the absence of Chris Reynolds for the majority of the second quarter due to a left arm injury. Reynolds returned to action in the third quarter, facing a 26-point deficit following the Owls’ decisive nine-play, 75-yard drive capped off with a microcosm of Charlotte’s start to the season — a blown coverage turned 30-yard touchdown for Florida Atlantic.

Perry’s evening concluded following three quarters of action, during which he completed 16 of his 22 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns.

The Owls rushed for 218 yards, led by junior tailback Larry McCammon’s career night. McCammon saw 14 carries for 118 yards and a score, scampering 52-yards on the Owls’ opening possession.

The highlight of the night for the 49ers came on the opening drive where Chris Reynolds and Grant DuBose started 2022 exactly as they did 2021, connecting on a 50-yard bomb on the first drive of the game to put Charlotte on the board first. In Saturday night’s contest, Reynolds recognized the Owls defender jumping offside and capitalized on the free play, airing out a picture-perfect pass to DuBose who reeled it in for the season-opening score.

Charlotte 49ers quarterback Chris Reynolds drops back to pass against Florida Atlantic during the teams’ game in Coral Gables, Florida on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Reynolds tossed two touchdowns in the game to Grant DuBose, but the 49ers fell, 43-13.

Both defenses settled in midway through the first quarter, with the Owls tacking on a 43-yard field goal from Mason Suarez to give them the lead for good.

At the end of Charlotte’s fourth drive, Reynolds spun out of the pocket and tried to jump through an arm tackle, falling awkwardly on his left shoulder. He exited the game following the play, replaced by Texas A&M transfer James Foster.

On the ensuing possession, the Owls converted a third-and-13 with a screen pass, setting up their first red-zone appearance of the evening. Perry capped off the 11-play drive by calling his own number, walking into the end zone to give the Owls a 17-7 lead early in the second quarter.

The game’s lone turnover set the stage for the decisive Owls’ victory, as Foster tossed the second interception of his career, setting up a 63-yard pick-six by safety Justin McKithen. The Owls took a commanding 26-7 lead to the break following an unsuccessful two-point conversion. Foster completed just two passes on nine attempts.

Reynolds returned in the third quarter and connected with DuBose for the 49ers’ only points in the second half. Reynolds finished the game completing 74 percent of his passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns. DuBose caught four of his five targets for 89 yards and two touchdowns on the game.

FIRST DOWN

Charlotte converted two of its 11 third-down attempts on the evening. Ten penalties for 85 yards derailed multiple 49ers’ possessions.

OFFSIDES

Although Charlotte’s offense struggled outside of the opening drive, punting five consecutive times, Reynolds’ exit was the clear breaking point. With 20 seconds to play in the first half, Foster escaped the pocket rolling to his left and overthrew Bryce Kennon, deflecting off Kennon’s outstretched arms right into McKithen’s hands, and he returned it down the Florida Atlantic sideline for a 63-yard touchdown.

The unforced error erased the 49ers’ defensive bright spots on the evening, holding the Owls to field goals in two crucial situations in the first half. What looked to be a two-score lead heading into the half ballooned into a four-possession advantage for the Owls, ending the hopes of a Charlotte comeback.

TOUCHDOWN

Florida Atlantic’s pressure from the second quarter on changed the flow of the entire contest, recording four sacks on the evening and speeding up the progressions of both Reynolds and Foster.

Both of Charlotte’s crucial plays of the evening, Reynolds’ injury and Foster’s interception, were both caused by pressure from the interior defensive line. Following Reynolds’ exit, Owl’s new defensive coordinator Todd Orlando drew up plenty of blitzes and stunts on the defensive line, forcing errant passes and quick decisions repeatedly in the second half.

The Owls were led by linebacker Eddie Williams with eight tackles, and although defensive lineman Evan Anderson only recorded two tackles and a sack on the evening, his impact stretched far beyond the box score. Anderson and the Owls’ front-four held the 49ers to just 2.7 yards per carry, totaling just 61 yards on the game.

ICYMI

Charlotte running back ChaVon McEachern and defensive tackle Miguel Jackson were inactive due to injury. Florida Atlantic tailback Johnny Ford was doubtful to start the evening and was downgraded to out ahead of warmups.

KEY NUMBERS

5 — Consecutive punts in the first half derailed the 49ers’ chances at starting the year in the win column.

0 — Sacks for the 49ers.

1 — Red zone appearance for Charlotte.