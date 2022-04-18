Charlotte politicians mounting comebacks pick up key Black caucus support

The Black Political Caucus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg this week announced its candidate endorsements in the upcoming 2022 primary.

Among them is former Charlotte mayor Patrick Cannon, a Democrat who recently announced he’s running for an at-large City Council seat — marking his return to politics after his arrest on federal charges related to accepting bribes led to his resignation as mayor in 2014.

The BPC’s endorsements are expected to continue its long history of significant influence in local elections.

Also endorsed running for Charlotte’s four at-large seats are:

▪ LaWana Slack-Mayfield (D), former four-term District 3 council representative who lost in an at-large primary in the last election.

▪ James (Smuggie) Mitchell (D), former at-large City Council member who resigned from his seat in 2021 to take a position at a construction company

▪ Braxton Winston (D), top vote-getter in 2019 at-large who was first elected in 2017

In the Democratic primary other incumbents are Dimple Ajmera and Larken Egleston. Republicans running are David Merrill, Kyle J. Luebke, Carrie Olinski, Charlie Mulligan and David Michael Rice.

For City Council district seats, the BPC endorsement list is:

▪ Dante Anderson (D-District 1)

▪ Malcolm Graham (D-District 2)

▪ Victoria Watlington (D-District 3)

▪ Renee Perkins Johnson (D-District 4)

▪ Marjorie Molina (D-District 5)

▪ Robert Hillman (D-District 6)

Incumbent Democratic Mayor Vi Alexander Lyles — who has three challengers — received the BPC’s endorsement, as did Democratic incumbent District Attorney Spencer Merriweather, who faces a challenge from Democratic Tim Emry.

In the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Race, two Democrats are running to unseat their former boss and a member of their own party — Sheriff Garry McFadden. The BPC chose to endorse McFadden over his two opponents Aujiena (Gina) Hicks and Marquis D. Robinson. Hicks has been endorsed by the former sheriff of Mecklenburg County, Irwin Carmichael.

Story continues

In the U.S. Senate race, the BPC picks Democratic frontrunner Cheri Beasley.

Other endorsements are:

▪ Mecklenburg County Board of County Commissioners At-Large: Arthur Griffin, Jr.; Leigh Altman; and Patricia Cotham

▪ County Commissioners, District 2: Vilma Leake

▪ NC Superior Court 26D, Seat 01: David Strickland

▪ NC District Court 26, Seat 01: Christopher Bazzle

▪ NC District Court 26, Seat 18: Keith S. Smith

▪ NC District Court 26, Seat 19: Belal Elrahal

▪ U.S. House of Representatives, District 12: Alma Adams

▪ U.S. House of Representatives, District 14: Jeff Jackson

▪ NC House, District 107: Kelly Alexander

▪ NC House, District 112: Jay Holman