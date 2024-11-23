Charlotte plays Milwaukee following overtime win

Charlotte Hornets (6-9, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (7-9, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -8.5; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte visits the Milwaukee Bucks after the Hornets took down the Detroit Pistons 123-121 in overtime.

The Bucks have gone 5-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is third in the Eastern Conference with 35.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 9.9.

The Hornets are 5-8 in Eastern Conference play. Charlotte ranks second in the NBA averaging 16.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.1% from deep. LaMelo Ball leads the team averaging 4.5 makes while shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

The Bucks' 13.4 made 3-pointers per game this season are the same per game average that the Hornets allow. The Hornets average 110.1 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 112.5 the Bucks give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brook Lopez is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Bucks.

Brandon Miller is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Hornets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 113.0 points, 43.8 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 106.8 points, 45.3 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: day to day (ankle), AJ Johnson: day to day (achilles), Liam Robbins: day to day (heel), Ryan Rollins: day to day (shoulder).

Hornets: Nick Richards: out (ribs), Miles Bridges: out (knee), Mark Williams: out (foot), Tre Mann: out (back), DaQuan Jeffries: out (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press