Charlotte over-promised tax revenue for sports venues. Let the Panthers walk. | Opinion

Let Panthers go

Regarding “Has city picked too many projects for tourism sales tax?”(June 16):

Yes, our city has over-promised too much tax revenue. We can cover a lot if we just dump the Panthers. Let the Panthers walk. Many cities would be thrilled to get them. The city is vibrant enough without them.

The NFL itself recognized years ago that the “stadium experience” was superfluous. The league was right. I carried PSLs for years but grew tired of the silliness. Broadcast and streaming rights alone matter; the folks in the seats merely provide good optics for the viewing audience.

Charlotte can set a 21st-century tone by repudiating a 20th-century monstrosity. A dinosaur. We can do so much with the savings.

Steve Craig, Charlotte

Guns and shootings

Regarding “Charlotte’s AMC Northlake movie theater is closed for now. When will it reopen?” (June 21):

When a giant like Apple leaves a mall, it’s probably not a good sign. Sure, the movie theater at Northlake Mall is closed because of HVAC issues, but the mall has been having countless issues, namely shootings. On March 20, 2021, one minute I was trying on prom dresses for my senior prom, and the next moment I was hiding in the dressing room being told there was an active shooter. When will Sens. Thom Tillis, Ted Budd and the other Republican representatives realize that maybe guns are part of the problem?

Alison VanDewark, Concord

Duke Energy

The N.C. Utilities Commission is holding statewide hearings to get public input about Duke Energy’s proposed 9.5% “base rate” increase. Add in escalating fuel costs and homeowners are looking at a huge hike in next year’s electric bills. Just to keep the lights on can already suck up a one-tenth of a low-income family’s budget.

It’s time to ask why residential customers are taking the brunt of this rate hike. We must also ask why Duke’s new net-metering policy is set to decrease savings to homeowners who invest in rooftop solar, and why the bulk of the cost of coal ash clean-up should fall on rate-payers instead of on Duke’s shareholders. Most of all, why isn’t Duke going all in for renewable energy to minimize future rate hikes?

Karen Hodges, Charlotte

Red v. blue

Regarding “Despite GOP claims, NC’s growth isn’t about people fleeing blue states,” (June 18 Opinion):

I believe there is a correlation between job transfers and a “business friendly” environment created by state politicians. However, one must look deeper at what a “business friendly” environment means.

In North Carolina, it means a $7.25 per hour minimum wage in a state with increasing living costs. It means an incredibly low threshold for safety with two devastatingly fatal construction accidents happening in the Charlotte area because of woefully underfunded departments. And it means a hands off attitude to the rampant greed in the real estate market, which has locked many working-class people in an exploitative relationship with landlords and developers.

Maybe we should challenge politicians on what a “business friendly” state means for workers rather than playing the tired game of red versus blue.

Tom Pontecorvo, Charlotte

1776 Gastonia

Regarding “New development claims to be a patriot’s paradise,” (June 20 Opinion):

I struggled to contain my laughter as I read of the new “patriot’s paradise” neighborhood, 1776 Gastonia. I trust the neighborhood signage will be subtitled, “Immigrants welcome! Bring your own construction tools, lawn equipment and cleaning supplies.”

Brian Buckley, Cornelius

NC elections

The writer is an advocate for redistricting reform through his Flush GerryMander initiative.

Regarding “NC voters are at a crossroads. These bills restore confidence in elections.” (June 19 Opinion):

Restore confidence in N.C. elections? Hah! The polar opposite.

The two elections bill that North Carolina Sen. Paul Newton is advocating for are voter suppression, pure and simple.

Make no mistake, Senate Bill 747 and Senate Bill 749 are strategically crafted so that North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger and N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore can keep their thumbs on the scales of our elections.

Good try, but I am not buying it.

Harry Taylor, Charlotte

Keep it up, Thom

I was confused to see Republicans at the North Carolina GOP convention vote to censure Sen. Thom Tillis. As a conservative, I’ve been pleased to see him working to secure legislative victories for the conservative cause.

It’s rare in D.C. for a member of Congress to be more focused on the work of representing their constituents than to be caught up in the Beltway bubble. Tillis represents our state well. I urge him to keep up the good work.

There are still Republicans in North Carolina who believe it is possible to stand for conservative values while delivering on your promises.

Michael Aaron Lay, Charlotte