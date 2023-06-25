Charlotte’s oldest restaurant, Green’s Lunch, to close. ‘You will remain in our hearts’

Charlotte’s oldest restaurant will close its doors this week after nearly 100 years in business.

Green’s Lunch, the iconic hot dog spot open at 309 W. 4th St. since 1926, announced on Facebook Sunday that the restaurant’s last day will be Wednesday.

“We would like to thank our loyal customers for these wonderful 97 years,” the post said. “... We will always remember your smiles, hugs, and laughter, you will remain in our hearts as our family.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Green’s is one of multiple landmark Charlotte restaurants to close in the past couple years, including Gus’ Sir Beef, Price’s Chicken Coop, Mr K’s and The Charlotte Cafe.

Farewell, old friends: Classic Charlotte restaurants that have closed since COVID began.

Green’s future had gone through a spate of uncertainty in the last year.

In December, the building that houses the restaurant was put up for sale, with the listing broker confirming to The Charlotte Observer the restaurant would close once the building sold.

“The business will not remain there,” Saeed Moghadam said at the time. “But Green’s may show up in another Charlotte location.”

Green’s owner Joanna Sikiotis could not immediately be reached for comment Sunday afternoon.

Nick Sikiotis, left, then 32, and his mother Joanna Sikiotis, then 62, center, serve customers at Green’s Lunch in Charlotte in 2022.

‘It’s real’

In February, co-owner Pete Sikiotis, who took over running the restaurant with his wife Joanna Sikiotis in the 1980s after his father-in-law’s retirement, died at the age of 61.

The family took to social media in May to dispel rumors the restaurant had already shut down.

“We are open and have been open for 97 years,” a May 17 Facebook post read. “We have lived and made it from the recession, depression, WWII, and recently COVID. We are not going anywhere.”

Green’s Lunch announced on social media they will close their doors this June after 97 years in business in uptown Charlotte.

Previous rumors led some to question the validity of Sunday’s announcement in social media comments, but the owner’s son, Nick Sikiotis, confirmed the news on his own Facebook page.

“It’s real,” he wrote in a comment after sharing the restaurant’s post. “This is the only time it’s ever been real.”

Nick Sikiotis did not immediately respond to a request for comment from an Observer reporter.

Andreas Arethas, 42, a cousin of the Sikiotis family, returns to Green’s Lunch after hand delivering an order to a waiting customer in the parking lot in 2022.

‘Some of the greatest hot dogs I ever had’

Some fans of Green’s left praise and thanks in comments on the restaurant’s announcement on Facebook Sunday.

“Thank you for all the great memories and wonderful food!!!” Lisa Bishop wrote. “Best wishes to you and your family!!!”

“Really hate to hear this,” Bobby Cope wrote. “Thank you for some of the greatest hot dogs I’ve ever had.”

Another user, Scott Burgess, said he wished someone would buy the restaurant and keep it going. “Charlotte’s losing too many long running restaurants,” he wrote.

And Justin Demers summed up his feelings this way: “Thanks for all the great years.”