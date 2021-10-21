Charlotte will officially join the AAC, leaving Conference USA

The Charlotte 49ers have been accepted to the American Athletic Conference, soon ending its tenure in Conference USA.

According to an internal memo obtained by The Observer, Charlotte, Alabama-Birmingham, Rice, Texas-San Antonio, North Texas and Florida Atlantic’s official membership Thursday. The earliest that the six schools can begin play in the AAC would be the 2023-24 season.

The six C-USA schools submitted applications of interest on Tuesday and received their term sheets and formal invitations on Wednesday.

“It’s exciting to be a part of,” Charlotte coach Will Healy said. “Obviously, when you’re (involved in AAC talks) you would think it’s because of having some success. These guys have had plenty of it.”

The final step in the process was the AAC board of directors voting for approval. Charlotte must now provide C-USA with an exit notice, starting a 14-month process that will include two years of conference distribution and a coinciding fee.

With three member schools — Central Florida, Houston and Cincinnati — departing for the Big 12, the six new additions total 14 schools in the American. Navy will remain a football-only school, with Wichita State lacking a football program.

This story is developing and will be updated.