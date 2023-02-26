The Charlotte Observer’s preseason Sweet 16 high school baseball poll

Jay Edwards, Langston Wertz Jr.
This spring, The Charlotte Observer is re-introducing its Sweet 16 high school baseball poll.

A few times over the past 20 years, the Observer has done the poll. This year, the winner will receive a banner just like the ones that are awarded to the basketball and football winners.

Preseason Sweet 16

1 – Charlotte Christian (NCISAA 4A) – 30-3

2 – Providence (4A) – 34-0

3 – Hough (4A) – 21-3

4 – South Rowan (3A) – 30-6

5 – East Rowan (3A) – 25-5

6 – Ardrey Kell (4A) – 20-7

7 – Myers Park (4A) - 25-4

8 – Cherryville (1A) – 22-12

9 – East Lincoln (3A) – 21-8

10 – Metrolina Christian (NCISAA 4A) – 19-8

11 – Lake Norman (4A) – 16-11

12 – Marvin Ridge (4A) – 18-10

13 – Burns (2A) – 22-4

14 – Carson (3A) – 18-11

15 – North Stanly (2A) – 22-3

16 – Charlotte Catholic (4A) – 18-10

Also receiving consideration: Hickory Grove (NCISAA 3A, 14-11); Lincoln Charter (2A, 20-5); Union Academy (1A, 20-9).

