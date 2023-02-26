The Charlotte Observer’s preseason Sweet 16 high school baseball poll
This spring, The Charlotte Observer is re-introducing its Sweet 16 high school baseball poll.
A few times over the past 20 years, the Observer has done the poll. This year, the winner will receive a banner just like the ones that are awarded to the basketball and football winners.
Preseason Sweet 16
1 – Charlotte Christian (NCISAA 4A) – 30-3
2 – Providence (4A) – 34-0
3 – Hough (4A) – 21-3
4 – South Rowan (3A) – 30-6
5 – East Rowan (3A) – 25-5
6 – Ardrey Kell (4A) – 20-7
7 – Myers Park (4A) - 25-4
8 – Cherryville (1A) – 22-12
9 – East Lincoln (3A) – 21-8
10 – Metrolina Christian (NCISAA 4A) – 19-8
11 – Lake Norman (4A) – 16-11
12 – Marvin Ridge (4A) – 18-10
13 – Burns (2A) – 22-4
14 – Carson (3A) – 18-11
15 – North Stanly (2A) – 22-3
16 – Charlotte Catholic (4A) – 18-10
Also receiving consideration: Hickory Grove (NCISAA 3A, 14-11); Lincoln Charter (2A, 20-5); Union Academy (1A, 20-9).