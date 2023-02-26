The Charlotte Observer’s preseason Sweet 16 high school baseball poll

Associated Press

Goaltender Linus Ullmark scored into an empty net in the final minute and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Saturday might for their sixth straight victory. Ullmark made a save and fired a high wrist shot the length of the ice to become the 13th goalie in NHL history to score a goal — and the eighth to actually shoot the puck into the net. “It’s one of the dreams I always had that I wanted to score a goal and now I had the opportunity,” Ullmark said.