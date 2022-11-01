Charlotte museum tops $1M goal to save Siloam School, part of Charlotte Black history

Catherine Muccigrosso
·3 min read

A piece of Charlotte’s Black history will be preserved to educate future generations, as the Charlotte Museum of History announced Tuesday that it exceeded its fundraising goal to save the Siloam School.

Built on 1 acre in the 1920s in Northeast Charlotte, Siloam School is surrounded by development construction and new apartments near UNC Charlotte. The now-dilapidated 11,096-square-foot, wooden schoolhouse was one of thousands of Rosenwald-era schools built for African-American children in the segregated South.

The Gambrell Foundation’s $500,000 gift pushed the museum’s preservation project over the $1 million mark.

“Save Siloam School Project can now move forward with restoring this important piece of Charlotte history,” Terri White, president and CEO of the Charlotte Museum of History, told The Charlotte Observer.

Silver Star Community Inc., a Matthews-based nonprofit that saves Black historic spaces, started the multi-year effort to save the one-room schoolhouse several years ago. “Without their efforts, the Siloam School may have faded into obscurity,” White said. “We’re really thankful to them for identifying this school.”

Charlotte Museum of History has exceeded its $1 million goal to save Siloam School, one of the last remaining Rosenwald Schools in Mecklenburg County.
Charlotte Museum of History has exceeded its $1 million goal to save Siloam School, one of the last remaining Rosenwald Schools in Mecklenburg County.

Why it matters

Rosenwald schools were the only places where Black children had access to education due to racism during the Jim Crow era, White said.

“Preserving these sacred spaces is vital to ensuring that future generations know the true history of our community,” Sally Gambrell Bridgford, president of The Gambrell Foundation, said in a statement. “I truly believe that being able to do things like see the actual school, stand on the floors and touch the walls will transform the way visitors experience our history of segregation and inequality.”

‘Community jewel.’ New plan could save historic Black church near JCSU from demolition

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Siloam will be one of the only Rosenwald-designed schools in Mecklenburg County devoted to history programming.

“This is a true commitment for us and reminder we’re telling everyone’s history,” White said.

Siloam School in Charlotte will be moved from its Mallard Creek area in northeast Charlotte to Charlotte Museum of History’s property on Shamrock Drive.
Siloam School in Charlotte will be moved from its Mallard Creek area in northeast Charlotte to Charlotte Museum of History’s property on Shamrock Drive.

Siloam School, then and now

In the early 1900s, the Rosenwald schools program offered matching funds and architectural plans. It produced more than 5,000 schools, including 813 in North Carolina and 26 in Mecklenburg County, according to the museum.

But the Rosenwald Fund didn’t pay for Siloam School. Instead, it was funded by the Mallard Creek-area community in north Charlotte.

“We think it’s special because it represents Charlotte and Black Charlotte advocating for itself,” White said.

It’s unclear when Siloam School closed. But in 1951, the Mecklenburg County Board of Education sold the property to a family for $500, according to the National Register of Historic Places documents.

The building also had been used as an auto body shop before it was abandoned decades ago, White said.

The priority now is to keep the structure safe, White said, until it can be moved to the museum’s 8-acre property at 3500 Shamrock Drive.

Thousands of Rosenwald schools like the Siloam School were built to educate Black children in the segregated South.
Thousands of Rosenwald schools like the Siloam School were built to educate Black children in the segregated South.

What’s next for the school

Siloam School will be moved in the spring, between April and June, White said. Developer Tribute Companies has offered to help with the move, she said.

Then it will take about a year to restore the building, which will be used for an exhibit and community space.

The exhibit will focus on the 20th-century Black experience and the region’s history of racial discrimination and injustice, according to the museum.

“It’s going to be the see-with-your-own-eyes foundation for our expansion and commitment to Black history,” White said.

An artists’ rendition of what the Siloam School once looked like and what it could look like again when it is restored.
An artists’ rendition of what the Siloam School once looked like and what it could look like again when it is restored.

Two celebrations will be planned, including a sunrise event to represent a new era for the building after it’s moved, followed by a homecoming celebration when the restoration is complete, White said.

The project shows the museum’s commitment to diversity and telling the complete history of Charlotte, White said.

It also shows the community’s commitment. Along with The Gambrell Foundation’s major donation, donations and in-kind gifts were made by individuals, Mecklenburg County, Lowe’s, Tribute Companies, Sandra Wilcox Conway, city of Charlotte, Porter Durham, Bank of America, Hoffman Mechanical and Walmart, according to the museum.

“We definitely recognize it took large and small gifts to make this happen,” White said.

Latest Stories

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Steven Dubois collects short track silver for Canada at World Cup opener in Montreal

    Steven Dubois, who won a speed skating silver medal for Canada in the 1,500 metres at the Beijing Olympics in February, delivered the same result at the season-opening short track World Cup on Saturday in Montreal. Dubois, who led midway through the A final, reached the finish line at Maurice Richard Arena in two minutes 14.312 seconds behind South Korea's Park Ji Won and 1-1000th of a second ahead of his teammate, Hong Kyung Hwan, in a photo finish. Montreal's Pascal Dion fell and placed last a

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Indigenous strongwoman makes history by becoming 1st in Canada to earn pro card

    A woman from Whitefish Lake First Nation in northern Alberta has become the first Indigenous woman in Canada to get her pro card in a strongwoman competition. Angela Houle, 39, accomplished the feat on Oct. 22 when she battled it out against other amateur strongwomen in the Strongman Corporation of Canada's National Championship in Thunder Bay for the chance at a pro card. "I worked so hard for it," Houle said. "I couldn't believe how I felt. It was like a spiritual moment for me." Houle said it

  • Kucherov scores late in the third, Lightning beat Sharks 4-3

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov broke a tie with 56 seconds left and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Saturday. Tomas Hagel set up Kucherov for a tap-in on a 2-on-1. Victor Hedman, Ross Colton and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lighting and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves. Erik Karlsson scored twice for San Jose, Nico Sturm added a goal and James Reimer made 22 saves. Hedman opened the scoring 32 seconds into the game, and Karlsson tied it 50 seconds later on a

  • Kaiden Guhle a silver lining for Canadiens in rebuilding season

    This week's 10 Insights and Observations looks at redemption stories, the coaching career of John Tortorella, icing board passes and much more.

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Svechnikov lifts Hurricanes to 3-2 win over Capitals in SO

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal in a shootout after tying the game in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday night. Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina in regulation. Martin Necas had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 18 saves. Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome scored in regulation for the Capitals. Darcy Kuemper stopped 33 shots. It was the first shootout for both teams this season. Carolina’s Brent Burn

  • Ducks D Jamie Drysdale out 4-6 months with shoulder injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale has a torn labrum in his left shoulder, possibly sidelining him for the rest of the season. Drysdale injured the shoulder during the Ducks' loss at Vegas last Friday, and he will have surgery soon, the team announced Monday. He is expected to be out for four to six months. The 20-year-old Drysdale is a promising playmaker chosen sixth overall by Anaheim in the 2020 draft. He has no points with a minus-3 rating in eight games this sea

  • Phillies manager Rob Thomson's Ontario hometown gearing up for World Series celebration

    In a sport like baseball that has been around for more than hundred years, it is rare for something to happen for the first time. But on Thursday, Rob Thomson, manager of the Philadelphia Phillies, will write his own page in the baseball history books when he becomes the first Canadian to lead a team to the World Series. In typical low-key Thomson fashion, he is downplaying the historic achievement. "There's been so many firsts this year I really haven't had time to really think about it. I am C

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Status of women committee passes motion for study on safety in sport

    The standing committee on the status of women unanimously passed a motion Monday to undertake a study on the safety of women and girls in sport. "There needs to be an in-depth study on the causes as to why there is still so many issues in changing the culture in sports," said Andréanne Larouche, a Bloc Québécois MP of Shefford, Que., and vice-chair of the committee. "I witnessed discussions with Hockey Canada. And Hockey Canada is one thing, but we've seen in the past weeks that it goes beyond H

  • Miles: Fred VanVleet's value goes way beyond a stat sheet

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor provides examples of Fred VanVleet's irreplaceable skillset. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Vancouver Canucks, Rogers Communications sign 10-year broadcast rights deal

    VANCOUVER — Sportsnet will continue to broadcast Vancouver Canucks games on TV and radio for another decade. The Canucks and Rogers Communications, which owns Sportsnet, announced Monday that the two sides have agreed to a 10-year deal that will last through the 2032-33 season. The agreement renews a deal that sees every Canucks game aired on Sportsnet's TV channels and on Vancouver radio station Sportsnet 650. The deal also includes the naming rights to the Canucks' home rink, Rogers Arena. Rog

  • Erik Karlsson scores in OT, Sharks beat Maple Leafs 4-3

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson scored on a breakaway 57 seconds into overtime to give the San Jose Sharks a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night. Karlsson also had two assists as San Jose won at home for the first time this season, improving to 1-4. “It was nice the way it developed,” Karlsson said. "I just had to get going, trust Timo (Meier) that he would get the puck there, made up my mind fairly early and stuck to it and it went in, luckily.” Logan Couture had tw

  • Yellowknife kickboxing coach guides Canadian youth team to best finish at world championship

    A Yellowknife kickboxing coach has led a team of Canadian youth athletes to the country's best finish. It was part of an international tournament that was held in Venice, Italy from September 30 to October 9. The World Association of Kickboxing junior championship included 2,500 athletes from 60 different countries. John Stanley, the co-owner and coach at Stanley Boxing and Fitness, said the team he coached finished 15th overall, the best finish for a Canadian youth team to date. "I learned a lo