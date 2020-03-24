Charlotte Motor Speedway opens coronavirus testing center

In partnership with the speedway, Atrium Health has created a coronavirus testing center at zMAX Dragway, part of the CMS complex. The remote testing site provides a convenient location for residents of northern Mecklenburg and Cabarrus Counties in North Carolina to have their tests performed when ordered by their physician.

Atrium Health has several additional sites throughout the Charlotte region, each in locations designed to provide a secure, private environment for patients to be tested.

Testing for COVID-19 is conducted without patients having to get out of their cars, which reduces the possibility of infecting other patients and healthcare workers. Healthcare providers will make appointments and direct patients to designated testing centers.

As of Monday, at least 400 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in North Carolina, with Mecklenburg County having the most with just over 100 cases.

“Having these types of remote locations, away from a hospital or other care locations, yet convenient for people in need of testing, is essential to helping contain the spread of the coronavirus," said Dr. Jim Hunter, senior vice president and chief medical officer, Atrium Health.

“We deeply appreciate this partnership opportunity with Charlotte Motor Speedway to make a significant impact on the health of our community.”

Said Greg Walter, CMS’ executive vice president and general manager: “During these unprecedented times, we want to support our neighbors and the region with what we can do to keep people healthy.

“Atrium Health has been a longtime partner of ours and we’re happy to work with them to provide a well-known, accessible and safe place to host this remote testing site for as long as there is a need.”

