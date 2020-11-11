Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools can return to play Monday in 2 sports. Here’s what we know

When N.C. public school sports officially return on Monday, after eight months off, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teams will play, too.

Well, at least two sports will.

District spokesperson Brian Hacker told The Observer via email that CMS teams can begin playing cross-country and volleyball on Monday, Nov. 16, the first day the N.C High School Athletic Association is allowing teams to return. The Observer asked if other sports be allowed to return as well, but did not receive a response.

The NCHSAA canceled its high school basketball state championships and all spring sports in March due to the coronavirus. It allowed summer workouts to begin in June and teams have been able to hold skill workouts this fall.

The first sports to begin official practice were cross-country and volleyball, on Nov. 4. Games can begin Monday.

Next up, NCHSAA teams can begin swimming and diving practice Nov. 23, with meets beginning Jan. 30. Basketball teams can begin practice Dec. 7 with games beginning Jan. 4.

High school football practice can begin Feb. 8. The first kickoff date is Feb. 26.

Myers Park football coach Scott Chadwick told The Observer that CMS teams in the area are continuing with skill development workouts with the anticipation the season will begin in February.

“I have not heard anything that would lead me to believe that we would not continue to move forward,” Chadwick said.

On Wednesday, NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker sent an email out to the membership to let it know that spectators for volleyball games will be limited to 25 people in addition to players, coaches and essential personnel.

Tucker’s email also said that up to 100 spectators will be allowed at outdoor venues. It said for out-of-season workouts, 25 athletes can participate indoors, and 100 athletes can participate outdoors, inclusive of staff.

The email also indicated that volleyball teams may have to compete while wearing masks next week.

“We have had several reports of teams being quarantined, which will impact their first contests next week,” Tucker wrote. “A state mask requirement in volleyball could be forthcoming. In the meantime, remember, that during the regular season, if a school/LEA requires its student athletes to wear masks during competition, the visiting team should be notified in advance as it will be expected to comply.”

Ardrey Kell volleyball coach Zoe Bell said Tucker phoned her to discuss the potential mask-wearing changes. Bell has been in coaching since 1999 and her teams have won five state championships.

“She asked about wearing masks during games,” Bell said. “I said, ‘If it makes a difference whether we have a season or not, I’ll wear a whole body suit.’ So (Tuesday and Wednesday), we wore masks the whole time at practice.”

Bell said it’s been tough being away for so long, but she was still super excited when practice began Nov. 4.

Thursday “we go to Marvin Ridge for a scrimmage,” she said. “I know as soon as I get on that floor and coaching and stuff, I’ll be happy. The first day we had optional practice, I didn’t sleep the night before. When I do not wake up right before the beginning of volleyball season, thinking it’s like Christmas time, the next day I’m getting out of the business.

“But I still have that feeling.”