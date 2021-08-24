Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools names new history-making system athletic director

Former Rocky River principal Ericia Turner will be the third consecutive female system athletic director for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and the first African American.

Turner replaces Sue Doran, who retired last month. Doran followed longtime director Vicki Hamilton.

Turner has been principal at Rocky River High since 2016. She was also principal at Statesville Middle School from 2014-16 and was an assistant principal at Statesville High in the 2013-14 school year.

Prior to that, Turner was system AD for the Alamance-Burlington School System for one year and was assistant principal and athletic director at Newton-Conover High.

She also coached girls basketball at Mallard Creek.

Turner earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education and a master’s degree in physical education from North Carolina A&T. She earned a master’s degree in school administration from Gardner Webb and an educational specialist in education administration from UNC-Greensboro.