Charlotte Latin’s Cameron Teal is The Observer’s boys HS athlete of the week

Charlotte Latin’s Cameron Teal is The Charlotte Observer’s boys high school athlete of the week.

The Hawks’ sophomore baseball player went 3-for-3 at the plate with two triples and a grand-slam home run, plus five RBIs, two runs and an intentional walk in his first career start. He led Charlotte Latin to an 11-5 win over Indian Land March 10.

If you want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.