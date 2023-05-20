Charlotte Latin beats rival Providence Day for girls lacrosse, girls soccer state titles

It was a really good Saturday for Charlotte Latin.

The Hawks girls lacrosse and girls soccer teams faced rival Providence Day for state championship games barely two hours apart.

And Latin won both games.

First up was girls lacrosse, which began at 11 a.m. at Charlotte Latin

The Hawks ran away for an 18-3 win to win their fourth straight NCISAA state title.

The soccer match began a little after 1 p.m., at Providence Day, and the Hawks pulled off a big upset, beating Providence Day 2-1.

Providence Day was the No. 1 overall seed in the NCISAA playoff and was ranked No. 3 nationally by MaxPreps. Latin moved up to 19 in the national poll this week.

Before Saturday, the Chargers (21-2) had won 15 straight games. And in two earlier games with Latin, Providence Day had won 2-1 on April 5 and 2-0 on April 25.

Latin (18-2-1) won its seventh straight game and its 13th overall state title. Rookie head coach Kyle Searles gets his first ring and led Latin to its eighth straight state championship game.

The teams were tied after the first half at zero. Blaine McElroy gave Providence Day a 1-0 in the second half, but Latin got goals from Dempey McMahon, assisted by Ella Smith, and the game-winner from Clarie Zhang, assisted by Lucy Dempsey, to rally.

