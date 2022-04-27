Take me out to the (Charlotte Knights) ballpark — and buy me some pretzels and Dippin’ Dots

Melissa Oyler
·1 min read

It’s baseball season, which means: it’s ballpark food season. At Truist Field, going to a Charlotte Knights game means hot dogs, craft beer, fireworks — oh yeah, and minor league baseball, too.

I’ve been watching the Charlotte Knights play since I was a kid in Fort Mill, South Carolina. In the 1990s and early 2000s, the Knights played in my hometown, and my best friend, her sister and I would scrounge up enough allowance for 3 game tickets (about $7 each, if my memory is correct), hot dogs and Cokes. We would wander the concourse looking for friends (and cute boys, tbh) before settling into our seats to watch some baseball.

[WHEN DO YOU WANT TO GO? Here are all the Charlotte Knights special nights in 2022.]

I may be a grown up now, but it’s still all about the food at a baseball game. The smell of popcorn and fried foods mixed with the summer air, the beer nestled in the cup holder next to you while you watch the activity on the field, listening for the crack of the bat hitting the ball as the sky turns to night — that’s what a ballgame is all about.

For the 2022 season, the Charlotte Knights have all the food classics you’ve grown to know and love, including:

  • Hot pretzels

  • Dippin’ Dots

  • Nachos with the ooozy cheese

  • Chicken tenders

  • Hot dogs

  • Burgers

  • All Knight Long (Birdsong’s Knights baseball-themed beer) and more.

PRO TIP: Want to get to your seats fast, but with provisions? The stadium’s grab-and-go section has expanded and now includes self checkout.

Watch the video above and check the gallery below for more details:

[MORE BASEBALL: Minor league baseball in NC will draw 2 million fans in 2022. Here’s how to see all 12 teams]

Truist Field

Charlotte Knights

Location: 324 S Mint St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

