Who Is Charlotte Kirk, the Actress at Center of Ron Meyer’s Ouster

On Tuesday, the disclosure of an affair and settlement payment with actress Charlotte Kirk led to the abrupt resignation of NBCUniversal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer. Kirk is the same actress whose affair with Kevin Tsujihara led to his own ouster as Warner Bros. CEO last year. But who exactly is the actress, who has received settlements from two Hollywood powerhouses, following what seem to be consensual affairs? Charlotte Kirk was born in Kent, England and began her acting career by performing in Greek tragedies “Agamemnon” and “Arturo Ui,” while also starring in plays like “A Christmas Carol,” “Oliver Twist” and “Hairspray.” She attended Italia Conti School of Acting in London and started working with Jigsaw Performing Arts in the United Kingdom, as well as with Susan Batson and Lee Strasberg in New York City. According to Authority Magazine, she moved to the United States when she was 19 because she found herself feeling “quite isolated within the U.K. acting community.” Also Read: Affair With Actress Charlotte Kirk Led to Ron Meyer's Resignation From NBCUniversal An individual with knowledge told TheWrap that Charlotte Kirk had an affair with Meyer eight years ago — which is around the time she picked up her first on-screen...

