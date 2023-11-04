How Charlotte Independence earned a spot in USL League One final vs. North Carolina FC

When you think of a championship team, you might picture swaggering superstars and larger-than-life personalities. But the Charlotte Independence, affectionately known as “The Jacks,” are showing us a different path to glory. As they prepare for their first USL League One final on Sunday, they do so not only with skill and determination but also with a spirit that captures the hearts of fans and the community.

In their ninth season in the league, The Jacks are on the brink of history, having earned their first final appearance. It’s a journey that started a few years ago when the team began making regular playoff appearances. This season, The Jacks capped it all off with a strong regular season, finishing in fourth place and earning a ticket to the championship game.

At the helm of this squad is the experienced Mike Jeffries, the first head coach in club history. He’s been guiding this ship for nearly a decade, and it’s under his leadership that the team has reached new heights. Jefferies said winning a championship was the club’s goal from its inaugural season, and his wealth of experience across the soccer landscape should be an advantage for The Jacks this weekend.

The team’s journey to the final was nothing short of epic. The Jacks faced Union Omaha in the semifinals, and after a nail-biting contest, emerged victorious in a 5-4 penalty shootout. The grit and determination displayed that night showed the world that the team was ready for a shot at the ultimate prize.

On Sunday, they face in-state rivals, North Carolina FC, in the fourth “Dogwood Derby” matchup of the season. The stakes couldn’t be higher, and the competition couldn’t be fiercer. But The Jacks are no strangers to a challenge.

Beyond the statistics, it’s the stories of individuals that add layers to this team’s narrative. Austin Pack, the guardian of the net, recorded the most saves in a single season in league history, an achievement that includes a remarkable seven saves in the semifinal showdown against Omaha. Nick Spielman’s 170 clearances in 2023 made him a standout in the league. And Joel Johnson, with his record-breaking 162 appearances for the club, has become a legend in his own right.

But what truly sets The Jacks apart is their commitment to the community. After every game, win or lose, they take the time to sign autographs for kids and greet fans with a handshake or a fist bump. It’s this personal touch that makes them the people’s champions, regardless of the scoreline.

They aren’t just athletes; they’re role models. A couple of times each month, they venture into the community, visiting local schools, nonprofit organizations, and youth club practices. They share their knowledge and love for the game with the next generation, creating a lasting impact that goes beyond the pitch. Their annual toy drive, benefiting the Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital, exemplifies their commitment to giving back.

This spirit, a “Ted Lasso” vibe if you will, is what makes The Jacks not just a soccer team, but a part of the Charlotte community. It’s a healthy culture that isn’t the sole reason they’ve reached the championship game, but it certainly hasn’t hurt them. They’re a tight-knit family — and numerous players said they are playing for each other, their families, and the community — and they genuinely care for each other, which reflects in their on-field success.

How to watch

What: USL League One final: Charlotte Independence vs. North Carolina FC

When: 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary

TV: ESPN2 (8:30 p.m., tape delay)