Charlotte IHOP dinged for live roaches, expired food during health inspection

An IHOP restaurant in Charlotte received a “B” grade from the Mecklenburg County Health Department after inspectors discovered insects in the kitchen.

The IHOP at 8146 South Tryon St. received a score of 88.5 during its March 29 inspection.

Health department inspectors cited the restaurant after “four live roaches” above and below an ice bin on the server line, documents show.

Other violations the restaurant was cited for include:

Chicken and ham held past their expiration dates

Egg whites stored above required temperatures

Bug spray stored on the shelf at the host station

Food debris on dishes

Dirty kitchen equipment

This is the restaurant’s first “B” grade, documents show.

According to state law, permits are immediately revoked if a restaurant receives a score of less than 70%.

The Charlotte Observer contacted the restaurant for comment regarding its score prior to publication, but received no response.