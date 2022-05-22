Charlotte hosts 2022 ACC baseball tournament. Here’s the full game schedule

The schedule is set for the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference baseball tournament that gets started Tuesday at Charlotte’s Truist Field.

Virginia Tech (40-11, 19-9 ACC) is the No. 1 overall seed and heads up Pool A. The Hokies are joined by No. 8 seed North Carolina (34-19, 15-15) and No. 12 Clemson (35-21, 13-16).

Pool B includes No. 2 seed Louisville (38-16-1, 18-11-1); No. 7 Georgia Tech (33-21, 15-15); and No. 11 Pitt (27-26, 13-16).

Pool C is No. 3 Miami (39-16, 20-10); No. 6 Wake Forest (39-16-1, 15-14-1); and No. 10 NC. State (33-20, 14-15).

Pool D features No. 4 Notre Dame (33-13, 16-11); No. 5 Virginia (38-15, 17-13); and No. 9 Florida State (32-22, 15-15).

Boston College and Duke did not qualify for this year’s conference tournament.

In the pool-play format, each team plays one game against each of the other two opponents in its pool. The four teams with the best records from within their respective pools advance to Saturday’s semifinals for a chance to play in Sunday’s ACC championship game.

If any teams have the same record after pool play, the team with the highest seed in that pool will advance.

Regional sports networks will carry all 12 games Tuesday through Friday. Saturday’s semifinals will be televised on ACC Network, while Sunday’s noon championship game will broadcast on ESPN2. All games will also be available via streaming on ACC Network Extra.

2022 ACC BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Tuesday, May 24

No. 11 Pitt vs. No. 7 Georgia Tech, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 10 NC State vs. No. 6 Wake Forest, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 12 Clemson vs. No. 8 North Carolina, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Wednesday, May 25

No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 11 Pitt, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 5 Virginia, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 3 Miami vs. No. 10 NC State, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Thursday, May 26

No. 7 Georgia Tech vs. No. 2 Louisville, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 4 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Florida State, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 1 Virginia Tech vs. No. 12 Clemson, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Friday, May 27

No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 4 Notre Dame, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 6 Wake Forest vs. No. 3 Miami, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 1 Virginia Tech, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Saturday, May 28

Pool A Winner vs. Pool D Winner, 1 p.m. (ACCN/ACCN Extra)

Pool B Winner vs. Pool C Winner, 5 p.m. (ACCN/ACCN Extra)

Sunday, May 29

ACC Championship, Noon (ESPN2/ACCN Extra)