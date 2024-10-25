Who will the Charlotte Hornets turn to with Brandon Miller out for an extended period?

It’s Brandon Miller’s turn to take a ride on the injury carousel.

The Charlotte Hornets second-year swingman has been ruled out for at last the next week with a strained left glute, the team announced. That means Miller will miss, at minimum, the next three games beginning with Friday night’s matchup with Atlanta at State Farm Arena.

Miller injured himself early in the Hornets’ season-opening win in Houston and joins a walking wounded list that includes Mark Williams, who’s working his way back from a strained tendon in his left foot, and Josh Green, who’s nursing a sore left Achilles and is questionable for their outing against the Hawks.

Miller seemed to be in good spirits at the team’s morning shootaround.

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) dunks the ball over Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) during the first quarter at Toyota Center.

“First and foremost, I hope his return-to-play plan goes smoothly and he attacks it with the right mindset and the proper focus everyday that he needs,” coach Charles Lee said. “I think that in his absence some guys will get to step up and have increased roles offensively. Especially from a ball-handling standpoint because he does do so much with the ball in his hands for us.

“So, I’m looking forward to seeing how Cody (Martin) kind of steps into some of those minutes or a Josh Green or a Miles has to do a little bit more. I think we can have the individuals who can carry that load.”

Depth is certainly being tested at the season’s outset.

“We are just taking it one game at a time and adjusting,” Bridges said. “So, it’s unfortunate and we don’t want injuries, but if it does happen I feel like we have people that can come off the bench that can do what they need to do.”

That’s how Lee sees things, too. He’s embracing the challenge. He’s not even two games into his tenure and he’s being forced to shuffle things already, altering rotations he might’ve been growing comfortable with throughout the preseason.

“I love it,” he said. “I’m a problem solver at the end of the day. I enjoy that and I think that’s just what life is about in general. You have a plan and things are going to happen and you’ve got to be ready to adjust.

“So, I’m excited for other people to get opportunities as people also get injured because I just know that all the guys on this team, they work so hard. And they are going to be ready for their opportunities. So I think that between the staff doing a phenomenal job of keeping them prepared and engaged, and then the work that the players put in, I feel confident about whoever has got to go out there and play.”