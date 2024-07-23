Charlotte Hornets trim roster, waive recently acquired veteran NBA point guard

Reggie Jackson’s latest brief tenure with the Charlotte Hornets is over.

The Hornets are waiving Jackson, league sources told The Observer on Tuesday. The veteran point guard was acquired from Denver in a six-team trade that also landed Josh Green from Dallas and a 2029 and 2030 second-round pick from Denver.

It marked the second time Charlotte traded for the 34-year-old point guard in the past year-plus. Jackson was waived by the Hornets in February of 2023 after being picked up in a trade with the LA Clippers on February 9, and didn’t appear in a game for Charlotte.

Waiving Jackson leaves the Hornets with 14 standard contracts, giving them an opportunity to add another player. Charlotte also has a two-way slot available and will likely fill that position in the coming weeks before training camp begins in September.

Jackson is expected to sign with a potential contending team seeking point guard help. He posted 10.2 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 82 games with Denver last season and has also had stints with Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit, and the LA Clippers.