How the Charlotte Hornets’ ‘other’ first-round pick is handling the jump to the NBA

Ever since the draft lottery, all the talk surrounding the Hornets has been about the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft, which turned into Brandon Miller.

But Miller wasn’t the Hornets’ only first-round pick in June’s draft — they used the No. 27 overall selection to take guard Nick Smith Jr. out of Arkansas.

Smith, 6-foot-5 and 185 pounds, has been a popular name in basketball circles for a few years. He was a McDonald’s All-American in high school and a consensus five-star recruit in the class of 2022, with 247 Sports ranking him No. 1 overall. But knee injuries hampered his lone season with the Razorbacks, causing him to slip toward the end of the first round, where the Hornets scooped him up.

And although Summer League head coach Marlon Garnett hasn’t been around the 19-year-old Smith for very long, one thing is evident to him:

“I don’t know what the reasoning behind him being available is,” Garnett said after practice on Saturday, “but I’m glad that he was available because the biggest thing that I like that he brings is he’s super passionate about the game, and he works really, really hard.

“I would much rather have a guy like that, that you have to tone down a little bit so he can channel all that energy and make sure he’s in the right place at the right time, that he’s not getting spread out in situations, then to have somebody who maybe comes off as really lazy and casual and you got to kind of like amp him up. So I much prefer his energy, every day coming in, because here’s the thing, he’s gonna be challenged on a 82-plus game [schedule], a lot of travel schedule, practice, whatever it may be. He may not be feeling that same energy, so the fact that he kind of has it organically and naturally, I think is gonna give him a step ahead.”

Through three Summer League games, Smith has shown flashes. Against the Warriors in Sacramento, he had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists, but he struggled in the Las Vegas opener, going 2-for-10 from the field and 0-for-4 from three while adding seven rebounds and three assists.

It’s all part of the process as he acclimates to life in the NBA.

“It’s fun for me,” Smith said about Summer League. “Just for me to have an opportunity just to learn as much as I can, and learn from guys that have been here before, and guys that have been through this system and also played this game before at a high level. So, it’s been definitely fun for me just to be a part of that and just try to play hard and just try not to overthink the game.

“I’m just trying to go out there and just get a groove, get a feel, get a rhythm. About time I get my rhythm, get my legs back under me, get back in shape. I feel like by the time the season comes, I’ll be ready.”

As Smith makes the transition to the league, he said he’s using Summer League to try to remember the plays and terms while making sure he’s not doing too much on the floor.

“I’m just trying to go out there and try to execute the game plan and try to get folks better,” he said.

Although Smith was a highly touted player coming out of high school, he hasn’t always been on teams where it’s strictly the Nick Smith show. He played AAU ball on Brad Beal Elite, where he was teammates with Miller, and at Arkansas, he was one of three five-star recruits in his class.

“I’ve kind of been playing with folks my whole life,” he said. “I’ve been playing with (Brandon) ever since I was like 14. When I was growing up, I always sat in the corner and just shot threes because I was the shortest player on the team. So you just got to adjust to it. Obviously, I’m still trying to adjust my game, trying to see what’s best for the team and just try to go with that and get some wins.”