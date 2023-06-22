Charlotte Hornets hosting NBA Draft party Thursday. Here’s how to get free tickets

The Charlotte Hornets will welcome fans to the Spectrum Center on Thursday to watch the team make the second pick in the NBA Draft, and you can still get free tickets.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m. for the team’s official watch party, which will feature “giveaways, entertainment, and more,” per the Hornets

Free general admission tickets can be claimed via Ticketmaster. They’re required for admission, and there is a limit of four tickets per order.

Attendees will be entered to “win one of 35 giveaways” when they get their ticket scanned.

The Hornets got the second overall pick in the 2023 draft during the earlier NBA Draft Lottery and are set to pick again at No. 27.